Man arrested for making lewd gestures at woman on Delhi Metro

The woman was travelling in the Delhi metro when the accused started making objectionable gestures at her all of a sudden

On June 7, 2019, the Gurgaon police arrested a man for allegedly making lewd gestures at a woman on a Delhi Metro train. The incident happened on June 6, 2019, when the woman was harassed by an unidentified man who made objectionable gestures at her while she was at the Delhi metro station.

The incident took place when the train was between Iffco Chowk and Huda City Centre metro stations. The woman immediately complained to the Gurgaon Police regarding a man making objectionable gestures at her while she was travelling on the metro.

Later, the man was identified through the help of the CCTV footage from inside the train and was arrested following a tip-off. The accused was identified as Nitin, a resident of Charkhi Dadri district in Haryana. During the interrogation, the accused confessed of a similar incident in the past.

In a similar incident that took place in March 2019 in Mumbai, the Santacruz police arrested four businessmen for molesting a woman at a well-known pub in Juhu. The arrested accused, identified as Akshay Raj, 32, Rahul Sinjha, 31, Arun Singh Gohil, 33, and Viraj Singh, 32, were arrested after the husband of the 24-year-old woman alerted the police control room.

According to the police, the woman, her husband, and sister-in-law had gone to the pub, where the main accused and his friends were present. A few minutes later, the main accused, Raj, passed some lewd comments at the woman, which she and her husband ignored. But, Raj continued, after which her husband objected, and asked the hotel staff to intervene.

Following this, the second accused, Sinja, allegedly started touching and abusing her. When her husband objected again, he was thrashed by the other accused. The accused then fled and the woman's husband called the police.

Later, the woman registered an FIR after which the accused were tracked down within 24 hours and were arrested after the police scanned the CCTV footage of the incident. Read the full story here.

