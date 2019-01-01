Man arrested for planning his wife's murder

crime

The man, Rinkoo, had earlier told police that three masked robbers looted Rs 40,000 from him and his wife Kavita (26) at gunpoint on Tuesday

Representational picture

Police have arrested a man for allegedly employing contract killers to murder his wife, a police officer said Saturday.

The man, Rinkoo, had earlier told police that three masked robbers looted Rs 40,000 from him and his wife Kavita (26) at gunpoint on Tuesday.

When Kavita resisted the loot bid, the robbers fired two gunshots at her and fled from the spot, he had told police. Senior Superintendent of Police Upendra Agarwal Saturday said Rinkoo had become suspicious of his wife's character.

He said Rinkoo, along with two others, hatched a conspiracy to kill Kavita. Rinkoo and Faizal were arrested while Deepak was still at large, Agarwal said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever