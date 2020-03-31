Man arrested for posing as doctor during lockdown, violating rules

A man posing as a doctor and wearing a lab coat was arrested in Agra for violating coronavirus lockdown rules on Monday. The man then broke down and confessed that he was not a doctor and was returning home after dropping his wife, who works as a nurse, The Times of India reported.

According to the police, the man, Bhupinder confronted and asked why he was roaming on the streets amid the lockdown. Bhupinder earlier said that he was a doctor and was on his home way home. The police, suspicious of his narrative, asked him to show his identity card, which he failed to produce.

After being questioned multiple times by the police, Bhupinder confessed that he was not a doctor and had worn the lab coat to avoid being intercepted by the police deployed near the barricades. He was booked sections 171 (wearing garb or carrying token used by public servant with fraudulent intent) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant). Bhupinder was also presented at the district court where he was granted bail.

