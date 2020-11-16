Man arrested for posts on Uddhav, Aditya Thackeray granted bail

Sameet Thakkar who was arrested on October 24 for allegedly making objectionable comments against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and State Minister Aaditya Thackeray on social media, was granted bail by a court in Mumbai on a surety of Rs 25,000.

He was arrested on October 24 for allegedly making objectionable comments against Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and State Minister Aaditya Thackeray on social media.

A local court in Mumbai on November 3 sent Sameet Thakkar, to police custody till November 9.

Thakkar, who was arrested on October 24, was on November 2 granted bail by a Nagpur court. However, soon after he got bail, Thakkar was arrested by Mumbai Police.

On July 2, FIRs were registered against Thakkar at Mumbai's VP Road police station and in Nagpur. According to FIRs, Thakkar is accused of tweeting objectionable content against Thackeray and his son Aaditya and Energy Minister Nitin Raut.

Thakkar had allegedly made derogatory remarks by posting a photo of Uddhav and Aaditya in two of his tweets on June 1 and 30, while on July 1, he tweeted against Raut.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever