Man arrested for raping 11-year-old girl

crime

While the accused allegedly raped her, his friend fled from the spot. The girl reached home next morning and told her parents about the incident

Representational image

Police in Balrampur district of Chhattisgarh have arrested a man for allegedly raping an 11-year-old girl. The alleged incident took place under Kusmi police station limits on the evening of August 14, a local police official said. As the girl was returning from school on bicycle, the accused, who is 20 years old, and his friend, a minor, allegedly intercepted her and took her to a hut in forest.

While the accused allegedly raped her, his friend fled from the spot. The girl reached home next morning and told her parents about the incident. Police arrested the accused and apprehended his minor friend on August 16 after the FIR was registered under IPC section 376 (rape). The police, however, did not reveal the accused's name.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever