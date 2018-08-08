Man arrested for raping 3-year-old girl in West Bengal

crime

The 43-year-old man was held late last night from the labour colony of a tea garden in the area, a police officer said

Representational picture

One person has been arrested for allegedly raping a three-year-old girl in Mal block of West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district, police said on Tuesday. The 43-year-old man was held late last night from the labour colony of a tea garden in the area, a police officer said.

The incident took place on August 2, when the girl was alone at home in the same labour colony, he said. The girl was first taken to a local hospital, from where she was referred to the Mal Super Speciality Hospital, the officer said, adding, she has been discharged after treatment.

