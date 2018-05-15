Man arrested for raping 50-yr-old

According to a police officer, the accused Dilip Jamdade, does odd jobs for his livelihood



Representational Image

A 26-year-old has been arrested for allegedly raping a 50-year-old neighbour. Ulhasnagar police said he wanted to marry her but as she refused to, he raped her.

According to a police officer, the accused Dilip Jamdade, does odd jobs for his livelihood. The incident happened at midnight on Saturday, when his neighbour was sleeping alone. The accused knocked on her door and asked for water. He then forcibly entered the house and raped her.

API D Parate, said, "The survivor said that she used to treat him like her son as she didn't have one. But from past two months he was constantly asking her for marriage. When she refused he raped her. We arrested him under Section 376 (rape) of IPC."

