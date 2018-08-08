Man arrested for raping, killing 5-year-old girl

crime

Postmortem has confirmed that the girl was raped before strangulation, Krishna said. Deepak has been sent to jail under relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO Act, the SSP said

Representational picture

The police have arrested a man who allegedly raped and killed a five-year-old girl last week here, an official said. The girl's body was found stuffed in a bag on the roof of a house in a locality here, police said. The incident took place on August 2. Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna said the girl was missing since Thursday and her father had lodged a missing report at the Khoda police station.

The next day, her body was found in a gunny bag on the terrace of his elder brother's house, the officer said. Following a tip-off, the man was arrested today. He has been identified as Deepak Singh, a taxi driver, the SSP said. He used to live in the same area as that of the girl. The incident occurred when his wife had gone to her parental house, police said.

Finding the girl alone, Singh raped her. He strangulated her to death after she raised an alarm, the SSP said. During the search for the girl, he too participated so that he is out of suspicion. Post mortem has confirmed that the girl was raped before strangulation, Krishna said. Deepak has been sent to jail under relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO Act, the SSP said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever