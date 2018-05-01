Man arrested for raping, murdering 5-year-old girl in Dhanbad

The 21-year-old man had taken the girl to a marriage party in the neighbourhood with the permission of the victim"s parents on Saturday but he returned home an hour later without the girl

Representational Picture

A man was arrested for the alleged rape and murder of a five-year-old girl in Dhanbad district on Tuesday, the police said. The accused was the neighbour of the victim and also the friend of her elder brother, police said.

The 21-year-old man had taken the girl to a marriage party in the neighbourhood with the permission of the victim"s parents on Saturday but he returned home an hour later without the girl, the police said.

The body of the girl was recovered a distance away from her home in Munidih police outpost jurisdiction on Sunday last, Superintendent of Police (Rural), Ashutosh Shekhar said. The accused was arrested within two hours after the incident was brought to the notice of the police and he was remanded to judicial custody yesterday, the SP said.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to his crime, Shekhar said. After committing the crime, the man had hidden the body but the police recovered it on the basis of leads provided by him, the SP said. The victim"s father, a daily wager working in a colliery, registered a case after the family members failed to trace the girl on Saturday.

