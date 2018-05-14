Man arrested for raping two minors in Andhra Pradesh

The accused, identified as C Subba Naidu, was arrested yesterday, police said



Representational Image

A 58-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping two minor girls in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district. The accused, identified as C Subba Naidu, was arrested yesterday, police said.

The victims were 5 and 7 years old. An FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered.

According to the complaint, the accused, a resident of Charlapalli village, committed the crime on May 11, when he took the girls to the Panchayat office building and raped them there. The parents, after coming to know about the crime, lodged the complaint on May 12, following which he was arrested yesterday.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever