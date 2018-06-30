Man arrested for raping woman on pretext of marriage

According to a complaint filed by the victim, also a resident of Wada, the accused has since 2012 raped her on several occasions on the pretext of marriage

A 28-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a 25-year-old woman on several occasions after promising to marry her in the adjoining Palghar district, police said on Saturday.

The accused, Chetan Patil, a resident of Wada taluka of Palghar district, was arrested last evening, they said. Patil, a driver by profession, has been booked under relevant sections of the IPC and also the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act as the victim is a Dalit, said Deputy Superintendent of Police (Jawhar division) Suresh Gadge, who is probing the case.

According to a complaint filed by the victim, also a resident of Wada, the accused has since 2012 raped her on several occasions on the pretext of marriage.

However, he never fulfilled his promise of marrying the woman, the police said.

