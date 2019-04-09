Man arrested for robbing, firing at woman in Dwarka

crime

Representational picture

New Delhi: A 19-year-old man was arrested for allegedly firing at a woman and robbing her of Rs five lakh near a private school in Dwarka where she works as a cashier, police said Monday. The accused was arrested from Bindapur area, they said.

The incident took place on April 4 when the woman, along with her colleague who works as a computer operator in the school, went on his scooter to a bank on Najafgarh road to deposit Rs five lakh cash to the fees account of the private school. As the bank's server was down, the woman had to return on foot, police said.

When she reached at the back lane of the school near Sheesa Godown, a man, who was already standing there, brandished his pistol and allegedly tried to snatch the cash from her. During the scuffle, he fired at the middle of her feet.

She sustained injuries on both her legs, Anto Alphonse, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) said. The woman was admitted to M R hospital in Najafgarh, he said. In one of the CCTV footages, one person was seen having a scuffle with the woman, who snatched the envelope in which the cash was kept and fled, he added.

He was working for Kapil Sangwan gang and received information from the wife of one Joginder Dalal, also a member of the gang, presently lodged in the Tihar jail, he added. Dalal hatched a conspiracy and his wife provided a pistol along with four rounds and also gave one-to-one information about the woman, the DCP said. Police said Rs 35,000 has been recovered from the accused and efforts are being made to trace her and recover the balance amount of robbery along with the weapon of offence.

