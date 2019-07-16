Man arrested for selling cannabis near schools, colleges in Park Street in Kolkata

crime

Kolkata: Police on Monday arrested a person in the Park Street area and seized 1.5 kg of cannabis from his possession. Police said that accused is identified as SK Rashid Iqbal.

"We had received an input that a person comes on a motorcycle and sells cannabis in the area. The Detectives Department of Kolkata Police was maintaining surveillance and successfully arrested the man," said police in a statement.

According to the police, Iqbal confessed to selling the substance near schools and colleges of Park Street area.

"Packets containing cannabis were recovered from his motorcycle. A total of 1.5 kg of cannabis was seized from him," the statement added.

A case has been registered under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

In another similar incident, The Malvani police have managed to catch a 35-year-old person with 5.17 kg Cannabis worth around Rs 10.34 lakh.

According to police sources, based on a tip-off received by Police Inspector Manoj Limkar, the crime detection department's team official, police sub-inspector Hassan Mulani and sub-inspector Bagav laid a trap and caught the accused at Laghun road, near Zunka Bhakar Kendra Kaccha road at gate no 5.

During a search conducted, the officials recovered 5.1 kg cannabis from the accused's possession which was worth Rs 10.34 lakh in the international market. Upon further investigating the matter, it was revealed the accused, identified as Mursalim Sidiqullah Shaikh, (35), recovered cannabis and wanted to sell it in the area. He has been arrested under Section 8 (A) of 20 NDPS Act, 1985. The accused would be produced before the court, said an official. " We are checking if the accused had any criminal cases filed against him in the past," the official added.

With inputs from ANI

