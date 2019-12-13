Man arrested for smuggling gold worth Rs 41 lakh from Dubai

This image has been used for representational purposes only

A Mumbai based president has been arrested by the officers of Pune customs and has seized 1069.86 grams of 24k gold valued at Rs 41.08 lakh from Spice Jet flight no. SG-52 which arrived from Dubai at Pune International airport via smuggling.

Vaishali Patange, Joint Commissioner of Customs, said, "The concealed gold was recovered during the physical verification of the car air compressor machine carried by passenger Nawaz Shamshuddin Pawle of Mumbra, Thane, in his checked-in baggage."

He added, "The concealed gold was designed to be part the car air compressor machine and was recovered by the officers by dismantling the said compressor. The gold has been seized by customs officers on reasonable belief that it was smuggled in India. Accordingly, the passenger has been arrested."

The entire seizure operation was carried out because of the vigilant monitoring and checking by customs officials namely Sudhanshu Khaire and Madhav Palnitkar under the supervision of Dr Motilal Shete, deputy commissioner of Pune customs. Further investigation as per the Customs Act, 1962 is under progress.

The Customs department has appealed passengers to report to customs of any suspicious persons and baggage at Pune international airport as it is a service to the nation.

