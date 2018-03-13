Man arrested for smuggling gold worth Rs 75 lakh at Delhi airport

The passenger was carrying two bars and four sheets of gold, weighing 2.4 kg, having a market value of Rs 74.97 lakh, which he had hidden in the cavity of the flush assembly system of a toilet at the airport

An Indian man has been arrested by the customs for allegedly trying to smuggle into the country gold valuing about Rs 75 lakh at Delhi airport, according to an official statement issued on Tuesday. The accused was intercepted on his arrival from Dubai on Sunday.

The passenger was carrying two bars and four sheets of gold, weighing 2.4 kg, having a market value of Rs 74.97 lakh, which he had hidden in the cavity of the flush assembly system of a toilet at the airport, the customs said in the statement. The accused was arrested and the gold was seized, it said.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever