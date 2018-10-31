Man arrested for supplying illegal arms; two pistols recovered

crime

A 7.65 mm pistol and two .315 bore pistols were recovered from Deepak's possession, the ACP said

Representational Picture

A man has been arrested from northwest Delhi's Kanjhawala village for allegedly supplying illegal weapons, THE police said on Tuesday. The accused has been identified as Deepak alias Rajesh, who is a resident of Delhi's Bakkarwala area, they said. On Monday, police received information that an arms supplier Deepak would come to Kanjhawala to deliver a consignment of weapons. Thereafter, police laid a trap and at around 5.40 pm the accused arrived, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ajit Kumar Singla said.



During interrogation Deepak told police that he has been arrested in about a dozen criminal cases previously, he said.

When he was in jail in 2014, Deepak met an arms supplier, Manish, a resident of Bulandshahr, Singla said. After coming out on bail they both started working together. Manish procured weapons through his contacts in Bulandshahr and supplied them to Deepak who in turn sold them to criminals in Delhi-NCR, he added.



A 7.65 mm pistol and two .315 bore pistols were recovered from Deepak's possession, the ACP said, adding that a police team will visit Bulandshahar to look for Manish.

In another incident, four men were arrested in two different incidents for allegedly stealing vehicles in Delhi's southeast district, police said Monday.

The accused have been identified as Ashu (20), Vikas (20), both are resident of Sunlight Colony, Sonu Kumar (22), a resident of Devli Khanpur, and Sameer Alam (26), a resident of Jaitpur, they added. During patrolling in Sunlight Colony on October 25, at around 6:30 pm, Aashu and Vikas were apprehended while Kumar and Alam were apprehended from Tehkhand Depot near ESI Hospital, Okhla at around 7.30 pm, police said.

Two countrymade pistols, three live rounds, one motorcycle, one auto rickshaw and five mobile phones were recovered from their possession, police added.

