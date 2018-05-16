Man arrested for supplying poppy straw in Delhi

On May 8, the police learnt that a man would be coming near Peer Baba Mazar, Sarai Pipal Thala, Delhi, in a truck with a huge quantity of poppy straw



A man was arrested here for allegedly supplying poppy straw, with the police seizing 102 kg of the contraband. On May 8, the police learnt that a man would be coming near Peer Baba Mazar, Sarai Pipal Thala, Delhi, in a truck with a huge quantity of poppy straw.

A trap was laid and the accused, Santokh Singh, was nabbed. He got involved in drug trafficking to earn easy money, said Alok Kumar, joint commissioner of police(Crime).

He used to procure poppy straw from Rajasthan and bring it to Delhi, the police officer said. Singh supplied it to tempo and truck drivers, and other users here, he said.

