Mumbai: Man arrested for threatening builder in deputy CM Ajit Pawar's name

The Baramati City police have arrested a 40-year-old man for threatening a Juhu-based builder in the name of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. The letter had stamps of DN Nagar police and the accused said Mumbai police commissioner Parambir Singh will take action against the builder on the basis of a complaint against him.

The accused arrested on Saturday was identified as Tushar Chintamani Tawre, a resident of Baramati, Pune. The police said the builder Ajay Kamdar, 64, who is the complainant, has a dispute with an Ahmedabad-based builder, Sanjay Dani, and suspected his involvement in the crime. The police said Tawre has confessed to acting on behalf of Dani and they have called him (Dani) to record his statement.



Tawre claimed he was calling from Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's office. Pic/Suresh Karkera

Speaking to mid-day, Kamdar said, "On October 14 I received a call from an unknown number and the speaker introduced himself as Tushar Tawre from the Deputy Chief Minister's Office at Baramati. Tawre told me he would WhatsApp to me a complaint from an unknown builder. In a letter from Dy CM Ajit Pawar accompanying it, it was written that I had to resolve a matter with the complainant in three days or else the police would take the strictest action against me. This letter also had DN Nagar police stamps and Tawre also told me that Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh would take action against me."

"I checked with Mantralaya about this letter and found that there is no staffer called Tushar Tawre in the Dy CMO. Later I informed the matter to the Dy CM's PA at Baramati and gave him all the documents which accused Tawre had sent me. The documents were found to be fake. Dy CM Pawar instructed me to register a case with the Baramati police. I went to Baramati City police station on Saturday and registered an FIR against Tawre," added Kamdar.

'Kamdar claims Dani's threats'

PSI Padmaraj Gample of Baramati City police station said, "The complainant has a dispute with builder Sanjay Dani over '40 crore in an Ahmedabad project. Kamdar has alleged that many times Dani threatened him. We registered an FIR and arrested Tawre who sent a forged letter of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Tawre has confessed that he acted on Dani's behalf. We will call Dani for a statement."

The Baramati police registered the case against Tawre under Sections 417 (Punishment for cheating), 419 (Punishment for cheating by personation), 420 (Cheating), 464 (false document), 468 (Forgery for purpose of cheating), 511 (Punishment for attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life or other imprisonment) of Indian Penal Code.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news