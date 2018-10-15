Man arrested for trying to kill fellow painter in New Delhi

crime

Kabir hit Jayant's head with and an alcohol bottle and later tried to slit his throat following an altercation between them over some payment dispute at Kalkaji's pocket 4 on October 6, they said.

Jayant, a resident of Bhumiheen Camp, Govindpuri, was spotted lying in a pool of blood by a beat officer and he shifted him to the AIIMS for treatment, said Chinmoy Biswal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast). Later, he told police that his fellow painter Kabir tried to kill him, Biswal said. As the name was the only clue about the accused person, the list of voters of Govindpuri and Kalkaji was scanned and thereafter Kabir was arrested, he said.

