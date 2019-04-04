Man arrested in Arms Act case after 32 years

crime

The Crime Branch of Mumbai Police has arrested a 55-year-old man who was absconding for 32 years in a case of illegal possession of arms. Shivaji Shivram Shinde, a resident of Andheri East, was apprehended by Unit 8 of the Crime Branch Tuesday, a police official said on Wednesday.

In 1985, Shinde was apprehended by police under the Arms Act, but he absconded two years later when the trial began, he said.

In a similar incident, a 19-yr old boy was arrested in three cases of murder after a brief shootout in Dwarka. According to the police, nine cases of murder, attempt to murder and Arms act were registered against him in Haryana and Delhi.

