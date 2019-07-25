Man arrested in Delhi for abducting 17-year-old girl from Jammu and Kashmir

crime

After strenuous efforts and meticulous investigation, the team was able to recover the girl from Delhi on July 23. The accused is on police remand and further investigation is on

Representational Image

New Delhi: Police on Wednesday arrested a man in Delhi for allegedly abducting a 17-year-old girl from Reasi district in Jammu and Kashmir last year. The girl has been rescued and sent to a hospital for medical assistance.

According to reports, the kidnapper identified as Naimuddin Ansari (28) of Bihar, was arrested by a Special Investigation Team of Jammu's Crime Branch from Dabri Sagarpur area of Delhi,

A police spokesperson said that a case was registered in Katra police station on July 24 last year following the abduction of the minor girl.

The accused originally hails from Ganeshpur-Baisakhawa area of West Champaran district in Bihar.

As a breakthrough eluded police in the case, it was transferred to the Crime Branch on February 5 this year, the spokesperson said, adding the Crime Branch subsequently set up an SIT to work out the case.

"After strenuous efforts and meticulous investigation, the team was able to recover the girl from Delhi on July 23. The accused is on police remand and further investigation is on," he said.

In another case, a 17-year-old daughter of a farmer from Maharashtra allegedly committed suicide by consuming pesticide at her house in Solapur district as she was unable to pay Rs one lakh admission fee for the B.Tech course in time.

Also Read: Jilted lover live-streams suicide on Facebook in Agra

The deceased, identified as Rupali Ramkrishna Pawar, was upset as her father could not raise the sum he was supposed to pay for her admission in a Jalandhar-based college for the first year B.Tech course. According to police, the farmer, Ramkrishna Pawar, had even decided to sell out his farm to raise the necessary amount but was not getting the desired rate.

Also Read: Bangladeshi student commits suicide in Shimla

Frustrated over non-payment of fees before the July 20 deadline, Rupali had an argument with one of her family members on Tuesday night. Post which she consumed some pesticide at their house in Waluj Degaon village in Mohol taluka, around 400 kms from here, around 1.40 am on Wednesday.

With inputs from PTI.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates