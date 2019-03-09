Man arrested in six-year-old murder case in New Delhi

crime

Navjot Singh Heera, a native of Ambala, was residing in Ramesh Nagar, Delhi. He was carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh

Representational picture

New Delhi: A 26-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing a person in Haryana's Ambala district six years ago, police said Friday. Navjot Singh Heera, a native of Ambala, was residing in Ramesh Nagar, Delhi. He was carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh, they said.

During an investigation, police got a tip-off on Thursday that Heera would come to Sagarpur to meet his relative. A trap was laid and the accused was apprehended, Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell), said.

During interrogation, Heera said that in 1999, his father was killed by one Gurpal Singh. To avenge his father's murder, Heera, along with his associates, kidnapped Gurpal on July 8, 2013 and killed him. His seven associates were earlier arrested and convicted.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever