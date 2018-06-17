Man arrested on charges of raping, intimidating friend's wife

The couple, who hailed from Bihar's Darbhanga district, lived in a rented apartment

A man has been arrested here after his friend's wife accused him of rape and intimidation, a police officer said on Sunday. The accused, a 28-year-old resident of Hasanpur village of the district, was apprehended on Friday night after the 24-year-old woman, along with her husband, filed a police complaint against him, PK Mallha, Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Jajpur, said.

The couple, who hailed from Bihar's Darbhanga district, lived in a rented apartment.

"The accused had befriended the Bihari man, who sold fast food at the village. The wife was also known to him," the officer said.

In her complaint, the woman said the accused had visited her last Thursday when her husband was away at work.

"He (accused) told her that her husband had to be hospitalized as he was severely ill. The woman immediately left with him on his two-wheeler. The man then took her to an isolated place, raped her and threatened her with dire consequences if she discloses the matter," Mallha said quoting the FIR.

The woman returned home the same night and narrated her "ordeal" to her husband, following which the couple approached the police, the SDPO said, adding that a medical test has been conducted on the complainant and the accused on Saturday.

