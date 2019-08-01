Man arrested 'spying' for India, claims Pakistan police

international

Police said the "spy", identified as Raju Lakshman, was arrested on Wednesday from Rakhi Gaj area of Dera Ghazi Khan (DG Khan) district, some 400 kms from Lahore

Lahore: An "Indian spy" in Punjab province of Pakistan was arrested claims police. The local media quoted police stating that they arrested an Indian national who "admitted" himself to be a spy. Police also added the "spy" is identified as Raju Lakshman who was arrested on Wednesday from Rakhi Gaj area of Dera Ghazi Khan (DG Khan) district, some 400 kms from Lahore.

Police said Raju Lakshman was arrested while entering D G Khan from Balochistan province and he has been shifted to an undisclosed place for further investigation.

In another incident, a 36-year-old man, who was detained on suspicion of spying for Pakistan near the International Border, has been arrested, officials said in Jaipur. The accused identified as Nawab Khan, a resident of Sam area near the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district, was detained on suspicion of spying for Pakistan, an official said. The accused was involved in espionage activities and was working as a jeep driver, Additional Director General of Intelligence Umesh Mishra said.

Khan used to share information to his handlers based in Pakistan through WhatsApp in code language in lieu of money, Mishra said. Khan visited Pakistan last year where he came in touch with an agent of that country's intelligence agency ISI.

With inputs from PTI

