Man arrested with 95 cartons of illicit liquor

Representational picture

A 22-year-old man has been arrested with 95 cartons of illicit liquor, meant for supplying during Diwali, from Dwarka's Bindapur area, police said Monday. The accused has been identified as Aakash alias Golu, a resident of Binda Pur JJ Colony, they said.

Another person named Sagar Sansi managed to escape from the spot, police said. A total of 95 cartons containing 4,184 quarters and 120 bottles of liquor were seized from Golu's possession. The liquor was smuggled from Haryana, they added.

