Man arrested with fake currency with face value of Rs 6.77 lakh

crime

Apart from counterfeit currencies in denominations of Rs 200 and Rs 2000, the crime branch officials also seized a car, a printer and other material- collectively worth Rs 8,42,720

Representational Image

Yavatmal Police Monday seized fake currencies in new denominations having a face value of over Rs 6.77 lakh from a car and arrested a 27-year-old man, an official said.

Apart from counterfeit currencies in denominations of Rs 200 and Rs 2000, the crime branch officials also seized a car, a printer and other material- collectively worth Rs 8,42,720.

While Pradnyesh Rupesh Patil was arrested in the action, his accomplice Kishor Aasalkar managed to escape, a senior officer said.

Patil is a resident of Brahmi village in the district. Yavatmal superintendent of police M Rajkumar said the crime branch officials had received a tip-off that counterfeit notes of Rs 200 and Rs 2,000 are in circulation in Darwha and Digras areas of the district.

Police intercepted a car coming towards Yavatmal and seized the fake notes today, he said.

The SP said Patil told them that he was printing fake notes from his residence in Bramhi village. Police raided the place and recovered a scanner, a printer, ink bottles and other items.

An FIR has been registered against Patil who was booked in similar cases in Karanja and Murtizapur in Akola district last year. A case of burglary was also pending against him, the officer said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates