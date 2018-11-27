Man arrested with live bullet at Arvind Kejriwal's residence

national

Mohammad Imran, a caretaker of a mosque in Karol Bagh and resident of Seelampur locality, was arrested when he was going to attend a Janta Darbar (public meeting) at the chief minister's residence on Monday

Arvind Kejriwal. Pic/PTI

New Delhi: A 39-year-old man, who was going to meet Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at his residence in New Delhi, was arrested after a bullet was found in his purse during frisking, police said on Tuesday.

Mohammad Imran, a caretaker of a mosque in Karol Bagh and resident of Seelampur locality, was arrested when he was going to attend a Janta Darbar (public meeting) at the chief minister's residence on Monday, they said. He is a maujjim at the Masjid Bawli Wali.

Last week, a man threw chilli powder at Kejriwal inside the Delhi Secretariat. Imran had come to meet the chief minister at the Janta Darbar around 11:15 am, a senior police officer said. He had come with 12 imams and maulvis to discuss the issue of increasing salary of staff working at the Delhi Waqf Board, he said.

During the search, a live cartridge of .32 bore was recovered from his purse by security staff deputed at Kejriwal's residence, the officer said. Imran was handed over to the local police and accordingly, a case was registered at the Civil Lines police station under relevant sections of the Arms Act, he said.

During interrogation, Imran said he was a maujjin at Masjid Bawli Wali in Karol Bagh and two to three months ago, he found a cartridge in the mosque's donation box. He said he had planned to throw it in the Yamuna river but did not do so and kept it in his purse, the officer said.

Further investigation is underway.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever