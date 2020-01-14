Man asks for woman's number on Twitter, gets savage reply from Pune police

Pune: Showing their strong stand on women’s safety and privacy, Pune police gave a savage reply to a man, who asked for the number of a woman on Twitter. The thread began on January 12, with a woman named Nidhi Doshi tagging the police department’s official Twitter handle and asking for a police station’s contact number. The department replied to her tweet with the contact number.

Then a man with the handle @Chiklu, replied on the thread asking for the woman’s contact number, tagging the department. Pune police did not waste much time and gave a perfect reply to him. Before knowing the police’s reply, here’s a look at the thread.

Yes madam, this is 020- 27171190 dhanori police chowki contact number. — PUNE POLICE (@PuneCityPolice) January 12, 2020

The man then asked for the woman's number tagging the police department.

Sir, we are more interested in your number currently, to understand your interest in the lady’s number. You may DM. We respect privacy. https://t.co/LgaD1ZI2IT — PUNE POLICE (@PuneCityPolice) January 12, 2020

The police replied saying that they are more interested in his number to understand his interest in the woman. They also asked him to send them the message privately, emphasising that they respect privacy. Within a week of tweeting, the post has garnered 16,600 likes and has been retweeted over 3700 times with many lauding the police, condemning the man's act and offering help to the woman.

My parents live around there. Plenty of friends from the area. Is there any help I can provide? — Gopal Vaidyanathan (@ZenGopal) January 12, 2020

Lemme know for any legal help ....

My wife is lawyer... and I am from dhanori — #punekarMH12 (@parodynews55) January 12, 2020

Hi Pune Police... This is a potential eve teaser atleast...



He is doing this in front of police, imagine what in police's absence.



We also respect privacy, but would appreciate a public beating for him.. — The Beer Guy (@BakchodBarbati) January 12, 2020

Police these days are becoming more friendly , good change — Sudha Mohan ð®ð³ð®ð³ð®ð³ (@Sudhamohan1220) January 12, 2020

Appreciate amusing gestures from Forces too. May it go on. The strict stubborn look was quite boring. More like a family... ðð ðð — Harish Kumar (@indyannn) January 12, 2020

