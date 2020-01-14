Search

Man asks for woman's number on Twitter, gets savage reply from Pune police

Published: Jan 14, 2020, 14:25 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Pune

The police replied saying that they are more interested in his number to understand his interest in the woman

A screengrab of the tweet by Pune Police
A screengrab of the tweet by Pune Police

Pune: Showing their strong stand on women’s safety and privacy, Pune police gave a savage reply to a man, who asked for the number of a woman on Twitter. The thread began on January 12, with a woman named Nidhi Doshi tagging the police department’s official Twitter handle and asking for a police station’s contact number. The department replied to her tweet with the contact number.

Then a man with the handle @Chiklu, replied on the thread asking for the woman’s contact number, tagging the department. Pune police did not waste much time and gave a perfect reply to him. Before knowing the police’s reply, here’s a look at the thread.

The man then asked for the woman's number tagging the police department.

The police replied saying that they are more interested in his number to understand his interest in the woman. They also asked him to send them the message privately, emphasising that they respect privacy. Within a week of tweeting, the post has garnered  16,600 likes and has been retweeted over 3700 times with many lauding the police, condemning the man's act and offering help to the woman.

What do you think of this post?

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK