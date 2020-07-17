Man attacked with sharp weapons, finger chopped off over old rivalry

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

In a shocking incident, the Janakpuri police arrested 10 persons for allegedly attacking a man and chopping off his index finger over an old rivalry. The incident took place in Ludhiana late on Wednesday night when the victim was returning home.

According to the police, when the victim reached near Moti Nagar, a group of 10 people started following him and hit his scooter with their SUV. After the victim fell on the road, the accused attacked him with sharp weapons and chopped off his finger, reports Hindustan Times.

While five accused have been arrested, five of their accomplices are yet to be identified.

Sub-inspector Sunita Kaur said that an FIR under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 148 (rioting, armed with a deadly weapon) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news