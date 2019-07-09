Man attacks woman, attempts suicide in Hyderabad

crime

Hyderabad: A woman was allegedly attacked by her male friend at a lodge in Hyderabad on Tuesday. Police said that the friend later tried to commit suicide after attacking the woman. Both of them, aged 22-23, were shifted to a hospital by the lodge staff.

A senior police official said that a case has been registered against the man under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder).

Reportedly, the man is a native of Nellore district in Andhra Pradesh while the woman is from Meerpet. They were attending coaching classes for bank and other competitive exams at a coaching centre, the official said. On Tuesday, the man had booked a room in the lodge and called his woman friend, police said.

"She went to the room and after some time there was an altercation between them. We do not know the exact reasons... The man then attacked her with a knife and tried to slit her throat and later attempted to cut his wrist," the official said.

After hearing the woman's cries, the lodge staff intervened and admitted them to hospital, police said, adding both were undergoing treatment.

With inputs from PTI

