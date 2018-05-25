Man attempts to rape 4-year-old in Muzaffarnagar

According to a complaint filed by the victim's father, the accused took the minor girl to his residence and tried to rape her

Representational Picture

On Friday, police said that they are seeking a man who allegedly tried to rape a four-year-old girl in Muzaffarnagar district. Shahnawaz, 22, is on the run since the incident last evening in Laddhawala area, a police official said.

According to a complaint filed by the victim's father, the accused took the minor girl to his residence and tried to rape her. He ran away when the girl's family reached there on hearing her cry.

The official said a case has been registered against Shahnawaz under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the POCSO Act.

With Inputs from PTI

