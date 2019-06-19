Man awarded life sentence in six-year-old murder case

crime

The accused identified as Anuj, alias Ganja, killed Rajkumar with a gun on November 19, 2012, due to enmity over the panchayat elections

Representational Image

Muzaffarnagar: A man who killed an ex-gram pradhan at Titawi village six years ago was sentenced to life term by a local court. The accused identified as Anuj, alias Ganja, killed Rajkumar with a gun on November 19, 2012, due to enmity over the panchayat elections.

The convict after holding guilty under Section 302 of the IPC, the Additional District Sessions Judge Vir Nayak Singh sentenced to life and imposed a fine of Rs 50.000. However, the other accused, Madanpal and his wife Suresh, were acquitted due to a lack of evidence.

UP police had initially filed a charge sheet against five persons-- Anuj, alias Ganja; Joni; Hansbir; Madanpal and his wife Suresh. Reportedly, during the pendency of the case in the court, Hansbir and Joni had died.

In another similar case, a 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly kidnapping and murdering a minor boy in northeast Delhi's Karawal Nagar area. The accused has been identified as Nanhe, a resident of Karawal Nagar, they said. According to a missing complaint filed by the victim's mother, the boy had left the house on March 11 without informing anyone, a senior police officer said. The victim's family was informed after an unidentified body of a boy was found in Karawal Nagar.

The boy's family members identified his body from his earring and clothes, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Atul Kumar Thakur said. Prima facie, it appears that Nanhe strangulated the boy, he said. Police zeroed in on Nahne, who works in a tile factory, as a suspect as the boy used to spend time with him.

With inputs from PTI

