Man barges into woman's house, molests her; hits her with wooden stick

In a shocking incident, a man allegedly barged into the house of a 26-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Sunday night and molested her. Police officials said when the woman raised an alarm, the suspect hit her with a wooden stick and fled the spot. The victim's leg got fractured in the alleged incident.

After the incident, the woman's younger sister filed a complaint with the Site V police station, reports Hindustan Times. "The suspect had barged into our house at 11 pm and molested my elder sister. My sister raised an alarm and we rushed to help her. The suspect grabbed a wooden stick from the floor and hit my sister on the leg," the victim's sister said in her FIR.

As per the FIR, the suspect also beat the complainant when she tried to rescue her sister. The family members rushed the victim to a private hospital for medical treatment in Bilaspur, a police officer said. When contacted, the victim's father said that the suspect was not known to his family.

"The suspect lives about one kilometre away from our house. We do not have any relation with the suspect. We do not know why he barged into our house," he said.

Vivek Trivedi, station house officer of Site V police station said after getting the information, a police team reached the spot, however, by then the suspect managed to escape.

"It appears the suspect barged into the house in an inebriated condition. We have launched a search to arrest him," SHO Trivedi said. The police have registered a case against the suspect under Sections 354 (assault of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) and 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) of Indian Penal Code.

