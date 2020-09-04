Man barges into woman's home, molests her; held

A 40-year-old man was arrested for allegedly molesting a woman in Greater Noida's Akilpur village. The suspect, a resident of Badalpur, was arrested on Wednesday after a complaint was filed against him on August 31. The victim lives with her family in the same area, reports Hindustan Times.

Patnish Kumar, station house officer, Badalpur police station, said, "The complainant said that she was making tea in her kitchen when the suspect barged into her house on Monday at around 3 pm. The woman was alone while her husband was at work. The suspect asked her why she was not talking to him and if she was angry."

In her complaint, the woman claimed that the suspect allegedly tried to pull her veil. "I resisted and raised an alarm. He tore my clothes in the scuffle. My father-in-law, who was sleeping in the backyard, came to my rescue," she said. However, the woman said, the suspect fled from the spot when locals gathered hearing her screams.

After the alleged incident, the woman informed her husband and approached the Badalpur police station. A case was registered under Section 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), Section 354 A (sexual harassment), Section 354B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and Section 3 (2) of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

"The suspect fled the spot on the day of the crime. However, a police team on Wednesday received information about his movement in the village and arrested him," SHO Kumar said. The suspect was produced before the court and was sent to judicial custody.

