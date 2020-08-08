Man bars 'possessed' daughter-in-law from having sex with husband

A woman from Gujarat’s Vadodara city filed a complaint against her father-in-law, alleging that he has barred her from having sex with her husband by claiming that the woman is ‘possessed’ and the ‘ghost’ would enter her husband’s body.

The woman registered the complaint with women’s police station in Gandhinagar. The woman claimed that when she protested, she was beaten up by her in-laws and her husband. The police registered a complaint under the Domestic Violence Act, reports Times of India.

According to the FIR, the 43-year-old complainant married her husband in February this year. “My father-in-law believes I’m possessed by some spirit and if I have sex with my husband, the spirit will enter his body. When I protested against this, I was mentally harassed and assaulted by my in-laws and husband,” she said in her complaint.

She further alleged that her mother-in-law used to instigate her father-in-law to molest her. In the FIR, she said, “Whenever my mother-in-law found me alone, she used to tell my father-in-law to sexually harass me.”

The woman said she left her husband’s house on March 10. She and her family tried to arrive at a compromise but her in-laws refused to take her home and threatened her with dire consequences if she filed a police complaint.

Following this, she filed a police complaint of domestic violence.

