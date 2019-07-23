crime

Man beaten by mother-daughter for trespassing their house in Virar and other crimes in Virar

A mother-daughter taught a lesson to a 40-year-old man who allegedly entered their house in Virar on Sunday. The mother who was in a deep sleep suddenly woke up to find the accused sitting beside her on the bed. The door and windows of the house were shut. Scared, the woman ran out of the house shouting. Her daughter arrived at that moment and both the women started beating the man with a bamboo stick and reported the matter to local Virar police who registered an NC. The assault incident was shot by a local which later went viral on social media.

Lover tries to barge in girlfriend's house

In another incident that occurred in Virar, people caught an unknown person, assaulted him and handed him to the Virar police on Monday night. Investigations revealed that the person who was assaulted allegedly tried to enter his girlfriend's flat through the drain pipe. He was caught by locals who thrashed him.

Recovery agent beaten in Vasai

The third incident of assaulting a person happened in Vasai when a recovery agent who went to collect the instalment was beaten by an unknown person with bamboo on the road. A video of the incident was recorded by several locals who later posted it on social media site.

