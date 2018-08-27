Man beaten to death in northwest Delhi, accused held

national

Representational picture

A 27-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death in northwest Delhi's Nangloi yesterday after he brushed past the accused, police said. The deceased was identified as Deepak, they said.

The incident occurred at around 3:30 pm at Regar Chaupal after Deepak brushed past the accused Bolt which led to a heated argument between the duo following which Deepak abused Bolt.

The accused then took the victim to a nearby park where he beat him brutally including on his stomach, a police officer said. Deepak was rushed to the hospital where he died due to severe internal bleeding during the course of treatment, the officer said. The accused was arrested and booked. Further investigation is underway, he added.

