Man beaten up, urinated upon after being tied to coconut tree; video is viral

This image has been used for representational purposes only.

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

A man was brutally beaten up and urinated upon after being tied to a tree by two men last week, police said.

A video of the assault has gone viral on social media, according to a Hindustan Times report.

It quoted Khurda's superintendent of police Ajay Pratap Swain, saying that Soumya Ranjan Das from Bangida village in Khurda district was beaten by two men on December 18 after he was tied to a coconut tree.

“Das was abducted by Rajendra Bhuyan and Gatia Paltasingh of Kaipadar village and then thrashed mercilessly by them. They kicked the youth and one of them even peed in the mouth of the victim when he begged for water,” Swain was quoted in the report as saying.

He added that the incident seems to have been triggered over past enmities and said they have lodged a case and arrested three accused.

The accused have been identified as Bhuyan and Paltasingh along with Bhatapada's Soumya Ranjan Paikray, who is was allegedly involved in the incident.

Police said a girl from Bangida was in a relationship with a man from Kaipadar village. The girl's family did not agree to the relationship and had beaten up the man a month ago.

Bhuyan and Paltasingh kidnapped Das, who is a relative of the girl, to take revenge. They brought him to their village where they thrashed him and nobody from Kaipadar village stopped them from assaulting Das, despite being on the spot, the report said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates