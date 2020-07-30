Man beats wife to death after argument, dumps body in field

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

In a shocking incident, a 45-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his wife and dumping her body in Noida. According to police officials, the man beat his wife to death and later dumped her body in a paddy field on Monday. The accused identified as Uttam Lal, a resident of Mangrauli village under Expressway police station, was arrested on Wednesday.

A police official said that the accused would often consume alcohol and indulge in heated arguments with his wife. On Monday night, the fight turned ugly when a drunken Lal arrived home and engaged in an argument with his wife, reports Hindustan Times. In a fit of rage, an angered Lal killed his wife.

Yogesh Malik, station house officer (SHO) of Expressway police station, said, "The accused Uttam Lal alias Gulcchawas used to work as daily wager at fields near the village. On the night of July 2, when he reached home drunk, a fight broke out between the couple, and in a fit of rage Lal beat up his wife, causing her to sustain severe head injuries to which she succumbed later."

"He carried his wife’s body to desolate farmland and dumped it there. He was arrested from the neighbouring Chaprauli village, where he was hiding. The accused was produced in a local court which remanded him in 14 days of judicial custody," SHO Malik added.

Read the latest crime stories in Mumbai and rest of India

The Expressway police station has filed an FIR against the accused under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news