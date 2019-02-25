Man befriends woman on Facebook, rapes posing as an occultist

crime

The woman told him she had personal issues and the man claimed he was an occultist. He told her he will help her find a solution to her problems through witchcraft, a official said

Representational Image

New Delhi: A 28-year-old man befriended a 45-year-old woman on Facebook by posing as an occultist and allegedly raped her in Shahdara's Farsh Bazar, a police official said Monday.

According to the official, the woman and the man became friends on the social networking site in June 2018.

The woman told him she had personal issues and the man claimed he was an occultist. He told her he will help her find a solution to her problems through witchcraft, a official said.

Later the man became friends with her husband started visiting their home, the official said.

After nine months, the woman filed a case of rape against the man. She alleged the man raped her on his second visit to the residence.

The man has been absconding, the officer said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever