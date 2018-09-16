Man befriends woman on social media, promises job, rapes her

crime

The woman alleged that he took her to his home and offered her some drink laced with sedatives. Soon after, the girl said, she got unconscious and after regaining senses found herself naked.

A man allegedly abducted and raped a 30-year-old married woman from Ambala City whom he promised to provide a job after befriending her on social media, police said Saturday. A case was registered against Rahul (29), also a resident of Ambala City, for raping the woman and keeping her in illegal confinement, they said, adding that the accused also recorded her nude video and allegedly used it to blackmail her.

After the incident, she went to her in-laws' home at Deoband in Uttar Pardesh. According to the complaint, a few days later, Rahul reached there and took away her jewellery and Rs 5 lakh in cash by threatening to circulate her video on the social media. On June 27, he again reached Deoband and took her to a hotel in Zirakpur in Punjab where she was kept forcibly, the complaint said.

She was also raped there repeatedly, it said. She told police that she managed to reach Ambala City after a few days. Two days back she approached the woman police station at Ambala City along with her parents where a case was registered against the accused under relevant Sections of the IPC. Police said the accused would be nabbed soon.

