Man bites off and swallows victim's ear after fight in Delhi

In a shocking incident, a man allegedly bit off another man’s ear after an argument on Tuesday. The police have arrested the man and his friend who were found to be drunk at the time of the incident. As per the police, they received a call about the incident involving two men assaulting a man and biting his ear. Upon reaching the spot the police found that the injured man has been taken to the hospital reported Hindustan Times.

As per an investigating officer, “Kumar was taking a late-night stroll at a lane near his house when two men, who were drunk, entered the same area. Seeing Kumar, the two men, who were later identified as Santosh (43) and Deepak (23), called out to him. Santosh started hurling abuses at Kumar.”

The victim is a 28-year-old driver and told the police that when he asked the men to leave the area, they punched him and started a fist fight. As per an officer, “The victim said they started thrashing him. Finding himself in a difficult situation, Kumar raised an alarm. Meanwhile, Deepak held him from behind and Santosh bit his ear.” He added that at least three centimetres of the victim’s ear cartilage had been bitten off and the accused had swallowed the piece he had bitten off.

The victim is said to be in stable condition.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and a primary probe revealed that they had no personal enmity. The incident is said to have erupted due to a fit of rage.

