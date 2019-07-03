Man bludgeons wife, children, kills self saying 'I failed them'

crime

A preliminary investigation suggests that anger and frustration could be the reason behind the alleged crime, police are conducting an investigation to ascertain the reason that drove Prakash towards committing the gory crime

Gurugram: A married man in Gurugram allegedly killed his wife, daughter and son before committing suicide. A suicide note was also found in the man's pocket, said the police. A preliminary investigation suggests that anger and frustration could be the reason behind the alleged crime, police are conducting an investigation to ascertain the reason that drove Prakash towards committing the gory crime.

According to The Times of India, the accused Prakash had allegedly bludgeoned his wife, daughter and son to death on Sunday before committing suicide. The suicide note found in his pocket suggested that he took responsibility for the incident as he had failed to take care of his family.

Meanwhile, postmortem report claims that the accused had hit his family with a hammer and stabbed them several times with a knife. The victims had sustained deep injuries marks on their heads and necks. The daughter had 12 injuries, the son had 8 injuries and his wife had around 19 cuts on her body. They succumbed to death minutes after they were attacked.

After committing the crime, the accused hanged himself to death said forensic Head of Civil Hospital, Deepak Mathur.

The alleged incident saw the light of the day when the maid came to the house on Monday morning. When no one answered the door, the maid peeked inside and saw the family lying lifeless inside the house. The four dogs that the family-owned sat next to the bodies of the deceased.

