Man booked for giving triple talaq to wife within four months of marriage

In a shocking incident, a 25-year-old man from Madhya Pradesh was booked for allegedly giving triple talaq (divorce) to his 19-year-old wife within four months of their marriage. The accused, identified only as Saddam divorced his wife Aamreen Baig through 'talaq-e-biddat' which was banned under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act 2019.

According to the police compliant, Saddam, a mechanic by profession, and his family members allegedly harassed and beat up Aamreen demanding Rs one lakh for setting up a garage. The accused had married Aamreen in April this year. When Aamreen returned home after celebrating Bakri Eid with her parents, she was beaten up by Saddam and others for money.

In her complaint, Aamreen said that Saddam threw her out of his house after uttering the word 'talaq' thrice. After registering the complaint, Saddam was booked under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act and various sections of the Indian Penal Code for dowry and harassment.

The new legislation makes the practice of instant divorce among Muslims a punishable offence with three-years of imprisonment.

With inputs from PTI

