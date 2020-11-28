Man booked for hitting pet dog; canine found with broken legs, belt marks

The Noida police booked a resident of a high-rise in Sector 100 for allegedly assaulting his 10-month-old labrador puppy, who is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. Police officials said the incident was reported from Lotus Boulevard society, where the suspect, a software engineer lives along with his wife.

According to neighbours, the puppy was gifted to him by his wife about six months back. The complaint was made by a resident of the adjacent society.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Vibha Chugh, a resident of Lotus Espacia, an adjacent society, said, "A neighbour of the family contacted me through social media about the brutality towards the canine. He was being kept in the balcony for weeks and was often hit, sometimes with a belt as well. Yesterday morning, the puppy was assaulted terribly and had been crying. After this, neighbours reached out to other residents. That is how we got to know about the incident."

The alleged incident came to light after videos of the man hitting the animal made by neighbours went viral on social media. Chugh alerted the police after coming to know about the assault. He along with a neighbour and a police officer went to the house of the accused to rescue the animal.

"It took us over an hour to get inside. The owner would not let us take the animal for treatment. The puppy had broken legs and several belt marks on its body. There was damage to his genitals as well. He needs surgery. The canine is severely traumatised," Chugh said.

The woman alleged that it took her more than 14 hours to get a case registered against the owner. The owner was booked under Section 428 (animal cruelty) of the Indian Penal Code.

"The dog was rescued and rushed for treatment. Meanwhile, a probe in the matter is underway and necessary action is being taken," said Azad Singh Tomar, station house officer(SHO) of Sector 39 police station. The owner could not be reached for comment.

