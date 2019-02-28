Man booked for molesting woman in Maharashtra

crime

Representational picture

A 22-year-old man has been booked for allegedly molesting a 42-year-old married woman residing in his neighbourhood in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Thursday. The incident took place on Sunday when the woman, who knew the accused, was sitting with her friends near a temple in Vitthalwadi area.

As the accused passed by them, the woman apparently asked him to give her his water bottle as she was thirsty, an official at Vitthalwadi police station said. However, the accused allegedly pushed the woman and touched her inappropriately. He also threatened her with dire consequences if she complained to police, he said. When the woman's friends tried to nab the accused, he ran away, the official said.

The woman alleged that the accused had earlier also molested her in September last year, he said. Based on her complaint, the accused was booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 354 (molestation), 504 (intentional insult with an intent to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation), he said, adding that a search was on to nab him.

