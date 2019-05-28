Man booked for obscene post on Urmila Matondkar

crime

Vishrambaug police registered a complaint against the accused identified as Dhananjay Kudtarkar, a resident of Pune in Maharashtra after an MNS officer-bearer flagged the post

Pic courtesy/Twitter/Urmila Matondkar

A 57-year-old man has been booked for allegedly posting a derogatory post on actress Urmila Matondkar on social media, stated police. Vishrambaug police registered a complaint against the accused identified as Dhananjay Kudtarkar, a resident of Pune in Maharashtra after an MNS officer-bearer flagged the post.

#Maharashtra: FIR has been registered against a 57-yr-old man for posting derogatory remarks against Congress leader Urmila Matondkar on social media. FIR registered at Vishram Baugh police station, Pune under section relevant sections of IPC. — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2019

"The suspect using his social media account put a derogatory post against actress Urmila Matondkar and made sexually coloured remarks," said a police officer attached to Vishrambaug police station. A case has been registered against Kudtarkar under section 354 (A) 1 (4) (making sexually coloured remarks; shall be guilty of the offence of sexual harassment) and sections of IT Act.

Pune City Mahila Congress have launched complaint against Dhananjay Kudtarkar who posted cheap post on facebook against @OfficialUrmila.

He scared and goes to the police station for protection but we insist police to launch FIR against him. pic.twitter.com/UPfw2Sar8C — Sonali Marne (@SonaliMarne) May 27, 2019

No arrest has been made so far and the investigation is underway. Urmila Matondkar, who has acted in a number of Bollywood movies, had made her political debut as a Congress nominee from Mumbai North constituency in recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections but lost to BJP heavyweight Gopal Shetty

Top News Stories Of The Day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates