Updated: May 28, 2019, 10:49 IST | mid-day online desk

Vishrambaug police registered a complaint against the accused identified as Dhananjay Kudtarkar, a resident of Pune in Maharashtra after an MNS officer-bearer flagged the post

Man booked for obscene post on Urmila Matondkar
Pic courtesy/Twitter/Urmila Matondkar

A 57-year-old man has been booked for allegedly posting a derogatory post on actress Urmila Matondkar on social media, stated police. Vishrambaug police registered a complaint against the accused identified as Dhananjay Kudtarkar, a resident of Pune in Maharashtra after an MNS officer-bearer flagged the post.

"The suspect using his social media account put a derogatory post against actress Urmila Matondkar and made sexually coloured remarks," said a police officer attached to Vishrambaug police station. A case has been registered against Kudtarkar under section 354 (A) 1 (4) (making sexually coloured remarks; shall be guilty of the offence of sexual harassment) and sections of IT Act.

No arrest has been made so far and the investigation is underway. Urmila Matondkar, who has acted in a number of Bollywood movies, had made her political debut as a Congress nominee from Mumbai North constituency in recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections but lost to BJP heavyweight Gopal Shetty

