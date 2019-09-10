Man booked for uploading wife's pictures online without her consent

This image has been used for representational purposes only

A man was booked on Saturday for allegedly posting pictures of his estranged wife on a social networking website without her consent. According to the police, the couple has filed a divorce and the case is pending in a court.

As per the police, the 30-year-old woman has been married to the suspect for the past 12 years. She is from Farrukhnagar and works at a garment manufacturing company in Gurugram.

The woman, in her police complaint, alleged that her husband had uploaded her pictures in order to defame her. Hindustan Times quoted a police official who is privy to the investigation saying, “The suspect uploaded the pictures on a social media platform. The victim in her complaint said that he uploaded them from someone else’s profile and not from his own. She alleged that he wanted to defame her.”

According to the police, the woman had initially approached the cybercrime police. Her complaint was first verified and then forwarded to the women police station in Manesar where an FIR was lodged against her husband.

The station house officer (SHO), women police station, Manesar, Kavita said, “The suspect is yet to be arrested. The complaint was received through the cybercrime police station. We are trying to find out who uploaded the victim’s personal photos and what was the motive behind the incident. Police are investigating the case.”

A case was registered under Section 509 of the Indian Penal Code.

