Man burns maid with iron rod on chest, pulls out her hair for allegedly stealing Rs 200

In a shocking incident, a minor girl who worked as a maid was tortured by her employer in Hazaribagh city in Jharkhand on the suspicion of stealing Rs 200. The victim, who worked as a maid for the accused was burnt with a hot iron rod and thrashed up allegedly and was admitted at Sadar hospital in Hazaribagh 15 days after the incident. The victim's family has registered a complaint against the accused identified as Rakesh Kumar for allegedly torturing the girl. The family has also stated that the accused thrashed the girl and kept her in his house for 15 days after she fell unconscious, reported India Today.

When the victim's condition deteriorated, the accused and his wife thew the girl some blocks away from their house in Barkagaon. The villagers found the girl unconscious and contacted the family of the girl. The victim was employed by the accused four months ago. On the day of the incident, the accused first confronted the girl asking if she had stolen Rs 200 from the house followed by which he started kicking her when she denied the accusations.

The accused identified as Rakesh Kumar then burnt the victim with a hot iron rod and pulled her hair off. The girl was burnt on her face and chest with the rod. The girl's family has accused the employer of offering them Rs 1 lakh to not approach the police.

Also Read: Woman tortures, kills stepdaughter over enmity with husband's second wife

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

The article has been sourced from third-party source and Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. All information provided on this article is for informational purposes only.