Man burnt alive in Jodhpur succumbs to injuries, declared dead on arrival

national

A preliminary investigation has revealed that the deceased, identified as Tarun, was attacked brutally before setting ablaze. "A motorcycle has been recovered from the crime scene. Police are investigating the matter." said an officer

Representational Picture

A man was found half ablaze in Anganwa village in Rajasthan's Jodhpur city. After getting information from the villagers on Monday morning, the Jodhpur police reached the spot, doused the flames and sent the injured man to Mahatma Gandhi hospital for treatment. However, after reaching the hospital, the victim succumbed to his injuries. The body has been sent for autopsy.



A preliminary investigation has revealed that the deceased, identified as Tarun, was attacked brutally before setting ablaze. According to Mandor Police Officer Pradeep Kumar, "A motorcycle has been recovered from the crime scene. Police are investigating the matter."



No arrest has been made so far. More details are awaited.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever